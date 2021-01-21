Tamil Nadu Forest Ranger's Tearful Goodbye To Elephant In Heart-Wrenching Video

A forester cries over the death of an elephant he took care of.

A forest ranger was filmed bidding a tearful goodbye to an elephant in a heart-wrenching video from Tamil Nadu. The forester reportedly took care of the injured elephant as it received treatment at the Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He was left in tears after the elephant died of its injuries despite earnest efforts from the forest department staff to save it.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the unnamed forest ranger was seen crying and gently stroking the elephant's trunk.

"It's really moving to see this tearful bid adieu to an elephant by his companion forester at Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu," wrote Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey while sharing the video on Twitter.

The clip has touched a chord with thousands on the microblogging platform, where it has been viewed over 51,000 times.

"Even if you try your best you can never express emotions in words. This was pretty emotional," remarked one viewer.

"Shattered my heart," another said.

The Indian Forest Service Association also shared the footage and wrote: "Some emotions cannot be expressed into words. Gone from his sight, but not from his heart."