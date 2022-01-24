Tamil Nadu Bride Cancelled Shaadi After Groom Slapped Her. Then She Married...

A bride called off her wedding after the groom allegedly slapped her.

A bride in Tamil Nadu called off her wedding after the groom allegedly slapped her for dancing at a wedding function. She then married her cousin hours later, according to a report in the Times of India. The bride, a postgraduate from Panruti, and the groom, a senior engineer with a Chennai firm, had decided to get married on January 20. However, problems arose a day before their wedding, when the couple and their families came together for a function that involved a DJ and a dance floor.

The bride and the groom were reportedly dancing together until the bride's cousin joined them on the dance floor. Things went smoothly until the cousin placed his hands on the bride and groom's shoulders and started dancing with them, which reportedly annoyed the groom. The groom pushed the bride and her cousin away. What happened next is not clear - but the bride's family insist that the groom slapped her.

As per a report in News 18, the bride's father was enraged that the groom had slapped his daughter and asked him and his family to leave the hall. The bride's family also supported her in her decision to call off the wedding.

After that, the bride's relatives decided to get her married on the same date. They arranged her marriage to her cousin, who belongs to Gingee town of Viluppuram district. The bride agreed to the proposal and married her cousin on January 20.

Meanwhile, the spurned groom has lodged a complaint at an all-women police station in Panruti. He is seeking a compensation of Rs 7 lakh, which he says is the amount his family spent on wedding preparations and functions.

