Congress Leader Marks End Of Campaign In Tamil Nadu With An Unusual Pic

Congress's Mohan Kumaramangalam tweeted an unusual picture to mark the conclusion of the poll campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Instead of sharing photos from the campaign trail, Mr Kumaramangalam tweeted a picture of his worn-out slippers.

"The end of a campaign," wrote Mr Kumaramangalam, who is contesting from the Omalur seat in Salem district. "I can honestly say I left it all on the field and saved nothing for the ride home. In god we trust and god comes in all shapes and sizes," he added.

His picture shows a pair of slippers, so well-worn that its black exterior has peeled off in certain parts.

The end of a campaign. I can honestly say I left it all on the field and saved nothing for the ride home. In god we trust and god comes in all shapes and sizes pic.twitter.com/YvzCvrjfZs — Mohan Kumaramangalam மோகன் குமாரமங்கலம் (@MKumaramangalam) April 4, 2021

The picture has racked up more than 1,500 'likes' on the microblogging platform, along with a number of reactions.

Congress has fielded Mohan Kumaramangalam, 42, from the Omalur seat in Tamil Nadu's Salem district against AIADMK's R Mani.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held tomorrow. The Congress is in an alliance with the main opposition party DMK while the ruling AIADMK has a tie-up with the BJP. Polling across the constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu will begin at 7 AM on Tuesday. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In view of COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.