Talking Robot At Tech Show Turns Out To Be Man In Costume

'Robot Boris' is actually just a man in a robot costume.

A 'high-tech robot' presented at a Russian tech show has turned out to be a man in a robot suit. According to ABC News, footage was shot at a high-tech show in the city of Yaroslavl featuring "Boris the Robot". Robot Boris was apparently able to walk, talk and dance - and though the organisers never claimed that it was an actual robot, Russian state television apparently thought he was. They used footage of him dancing and speaking as a means to praise Russian technological prowess.

However, some journalists began to question the robot's authenticity. BBC reports that in a pic shared on social media, the person's neck was visible from inside the robot costume.

Russian website TJournal also noted the lack of sensors and the 'robot's' human-like movements, and revealed that Boris was, in fact, a man clad in a robot suit. The suit is sold under the name Alyosha by the Russian company Show Robots.

A photo shared by MBKh Media also appears to show a man wearing the robot costume

Show Robots, the company behind the Alyosha costume, says on its website that the costume weighs 10 kgs and is able to deliver the "complete illusion" of a real robot.