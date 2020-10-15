Taiwan President Tweets About Indian Food, Reveals Her Favourite Dishes

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the Taj Mahal.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tweeted about her love for Indian food and the dishes she likes best while hailing the country as "vibrant, diverse and colourful". "#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants," President Ing-wen shared today, adding that the people of Taiwan love Indian food. She went on to reveal her own favourite dishes and the beverage that takes her back to her travels in India.

President Ing-wen revealed that she always goes for chana masala and naan when eating Indian food. "I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country," she tweeted while sharing a picture of a thaali with a cup of tea next to it.

She also asked her 1.3 million followers to share the names of their favourite Indian dishes.

Her tweet has garnered over 20,000 'likes' and several comments, with many Twitter users recommending other dishes she could try.

This is the second time this week that the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has tweeted about India. Two days ago, she shared a few pictures from her trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, while thanking the people of India for following her on the microblogging platform.

"Namaste to our friends from India," she wrote. "Your warm regards remind me of fond memories from time spent in your incredible country, your architectural marvels, vibrant culture & kind people are truly unforgettable. I miss my time there dearly."

Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected as President after a landslide victory earlier this year.