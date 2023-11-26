'Taarzan': Indian Influencer's Review Of Self-Driving Taxi In US Is Viral

The video has amassed 14 million views with an array of reactions from the netizens.

Indian chef, Neha Deepak Shah who appeared on MasterChef India Season 4 in 2015 recently shared her experience of booking a self-driving taxi in the US.

"My first ever driverless self-driving taxi," said the text inserted in the video. Ms Shah booked the cab using an app and she said the booking experience was exactly like Uber and when the cab arrived, she had to unlock it via the app. The woman said that the self-driving car reminded her of the film "Taarzan: The Wonder Car".

In the film, a man transforms his dead father's car into a vehicle named Taarzan, and the car springs to life as it becomes imbued with his father's spirit.

The caption of the video read, "Driverless Self-Driving Taxi !!! Is this the future ? Honestly I was MINDBLOWN.. It has to be one of the COOLEST experience EVER. Tried this in San Francisco recently @waymo & i just couldn't be calm. What do you think about it & Would you take this ride?"

See the video here:

The video has amassed 14 million views with an array of reactions from the netizens.

A user wrote, "People with trust issues just can't"

Another user wrote, "Safe for women traveling alone."

Third user wrote, "Ajay Devgn is the driver," referring to the film that had actor Ajay Devgn playing the lead role.

"To the ones who are saying that it contributes to unemployment. Development and innovation can't stop because some human is doing that job. And the number of jobs are not decreasing, the nature of jobs are just changing. People who adapt with the change are never at problem and those who don't, eventually will have to," the fourth user commented on Instagram.



