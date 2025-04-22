Wayve Sets Up Self-Driving Testing And Development Centre In Japan

British self-driving technology startup Wayve said on Tuesday it has established a new testing and development centre in Japan, its first expansion into an Asian market. Wayve said the new centre will allow it to speed up the development of AI-powered driving software in collaboration with automakers and support testing and developing of the technology in Tokyo and surrounding regions. "By incorporating training data from Japan's complex road environments, Wayve will strengthen the generalization of its foundation model and enhance adaptability across global markets," Wayve said in a statement.

Japan's third-biggest automaker Nissan said this month its next-generation autonomous driving technology to be launched in fiscal 2027 will feature software supplied by Wayve.

Wayve, which is backed by SoftBank Group, is also testing its technology in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and Canada.

Unlike conventional systems that rely on detailed digital maps and coding, Wayve's technology uses machine learning with camera sensors mounted on the outside of vehicles to learn from traffic patterns and driver behaviour.

