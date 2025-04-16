Nissan To Introduce Next-Gen Autonomous Driving Tech By FY27

Nissan Autonomous Driving Technology
Nissan has announced that the brand will soon launch its next-generation autonomous driving technology in the fiscal year 2027. The brand is calling this tech ProPilot technology. It features the brand's Ground Truth Perception technology, which consists of next-generation Lidar and Wayve AI Driver software, all contributing to giving cars autonomous driving with advanced collision avoidance capabilities.
The brand claims that the Wayve AI Driver software "is designed to handle highly complex real-world driving conditions in a human-like manner." The automaker also revealed that the technology can learn from vast amounts of data, which works in the brand's favour and can be used for future products.
Once deployed, it can make instantaneous decisions with real-time precise recognition of surroundings. Specifically, it makes the vehicle capable of avoiding overturned trailers, avoiding a suddenly stopped car, and making emergency maneuvers in complex situations. It can also avoid collisions with flying objects by using 3D space recognition.
It is to be noted that Wayve is an international AI firm that is working to embody AI for driving. Its foundational embodied AI model is developed using extensive real-world data and custom GenAI technology, allowing it to facilitate point-to-point driving in both urban and highway settings with improved safety and dependability. The foundation model is highly skilled at adjusting to new situations and platforms, which helps speed up the broader implementation of its autonomous driving solutions.
