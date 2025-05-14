Alphabet's Waymo Recalls 1,200 Self-Driving Vehicles After Barrier Collisions

Alphabet's self-driving unit, Waymo, is recalling 1,212 vehicles after some cars collided with roadway barriers due to a fault in how the vehicle detected or responded to the objects, the company said on Wednesday.

The affected vehicles have already been fixed with a software update, the company said in a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

