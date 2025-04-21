Mahindra XUV 900: Much-Aniticipated Coupe-SUV Coming?

It's in the air that Mahindra & Mahindra is about to make a big splash in the premium SUV market with the upcoming release of the XUV900. It is highly likely to be unveiled sometime this year, with a design that will appeal to the masses, while taking inspiration from the new-gen coupe SUVS of the brand. The XUV900 will also be a feature-loaded model, to make it stand the ground against strong competitors in the car market.

Mahindra XUV900: Design And Dimensions

The XUV900, inspired by the XUV Aero concept from the 2016 Auto Expo, will feature a coupe design with a sloping roof and bold front. Key highlights include- LED headlights and daytime running lights, aerodynamic body, flush door handles, 20-inch alloy wheels and more.

The car is expected to be about 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide, and 1,690 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm, giving it a strong presence on the road.

Mahindra XUV900: Powertrain and Performance

As per reports, the XUV900 could be built on Mahindra's INGLO EV platform. It is expected to offer two battery options: a 60 kWh battery for standard range and an 80 kWh battery for extended range. The XUV 900 is expected to provide a driving range of over 400 kilometres on one charge, with the given powertrain options.

Mahindra XUV900: Features

The interior of the XUV900 will focus on luxury and technology, with expected features including- three 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and driver information, a two-spoke steering wheel with haptic feedback and controls, ambient lighting and high-quality upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, auto-parking function for convenient use and more.