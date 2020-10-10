Taapsee Pannu To Sonam Kapoor: These Celebrity Vacation Pics May Give You Major FOMO

A look at the envy-inducing holidays of Bollywood celebs.

Are you physically at home but mentally on a gorgeous beach, soaking up the sun and reading a good book? You're not alone. Travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic may have become tougher, but several celebrities have made good use of this time by going on envy-inducing vacations. While Taapsee Pannu and Mandira Bedi have escaped Mumbai for the stunning beaches of Maldives, Swara Bhasker is currently chilling in Dehradun. Their picture-perfect holiday snaps featuring crystal clear seas and beautiful mountains might give you major FOMO - but use them as inspiration to plan your next vacation.

Take a look at the Bollywood actors who are holidaying in style:

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently flew to the Maldives with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu. She has since been making everyone jealous with her vacation pics featuring pristine beaches, infinity pools and golden sunsets. "This trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it," she captioned of her pictures on Instagram.

Taapsee is not the only one to have escaped to the Maldives. Mandira Bedi also flew there last month. The actor said the 15 hour journey to get to the luxury Soneva Fushi resort was completely worth it, writing: "I'm in Paradise again."

Maldives, in fact, seems to be a celeb favourite. Actor Mouni Roy is also there and her vacation diaries of blue seas and skies may leave you green with jealousy.

Actor Swara Bhasker, meanwhile, escaped to Dehradun two weeks ago for "gossip, lazing and unadulterated chilling". She has been treating fans to some beautiful pics from Dudley Manor and enjoying farm-fresh food, cooking classes and more.

Sonam Kapoor, who flew to London earlier this year with husband Anand Ahuja, is busy turning the city streets into her own personal runway.

Also in "holiday mode" is actor Soha Ali Khan. She has been sharing pics from her vacation with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Her wardrobe of block printed kaftans and dresses defines easy-breezy beautiful.

Where are you planning to travel next? Let us know using the comments section.