Watch: Wedding Reception Spirals Into A Street Fight In Shocking Video

A viral video has captured a shocking street fight in a Sydney suburb.

A wedding reception in Australia descended into utter chaos on Saturday night. Footage that has gone viral online shows guests brawling on the street, with one man lying unconscious on the road. According to News.com.au, the incident occurred at The Spit in Mosman - an upmarket Sydney suburb.

The shocking footage shows guests dressed in suits and dresses fighting on the street as stunned bystanders filmed the scene. Punches were thrown around and suit jackets discarded on the road as the fight spiraled out of control. Some of the guests were seen trying to bring the fight to an end - but in vain.

At one point, a man was seen charging at a woman as others tried to intervene. Meanwhile, another man was filmed lying on the road unconscious as his friends kneeled over him. A guest was then seen grabbing one of the kneeling friends and smashing his head into the road.

The wild footage was shared on Reddit in two parts. It has attracted thousands of shocked comments.

According to Daily Mail Australia, police were called to the scene by onlookers. A police spokesperson told the news outlet that they were called to the scene at around 11.35 pm on Saturday night.

"When police arrived, however, most had left the scene and those remaining were reluctant to make a complaint," they said.

"Following further inquiries, police last night (Sunday 20 February 2022), spoke with a 26-year-old man who told police he'd suffered a broken nose as well as injuries to his face and ribs after being knocked unconscious during the affray," police added.

Inquiries are being made to identify everyone involved in the fight.