Swiggy Hunts For Viral Delivery Man Riding Horse, Offers Rs 5,000 In Wallet

Swiggy has put a 5K bounty out to find the man.

A few days back a man, carrying a Swiggy bag, made waves on social media. He was spotted riding a white horse as roads were flooded with water due to incessant rain in Mumbai.

As the man gained hype on the internet for his unique delivery method, Swiggy took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the incident. The delivery platform appreciated the unexpected publicity, however, it also sought help to identify the unknown delivery agent who rose to fame over its name.

In the post's caption, Swiggy wrote, “Let's address the horse in the room.”

Let's address the horse in the room ???? pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

In a statement, the delivery platform said that after concluding their search for the “ingenious” delivery partner, the company has turned to netizens for help with a “Swiggy-wide-horse-hunt”.

“Who is this gallant young star? Is he riding Toofan or a Bijli? What's in that bag he's got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver his order?” Swiggy's statement read.

Further, the company stated that it has put a “bounty” out as well. “It's 5K in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassador, so we can thank them,” it added.

Swiggy also clarified that despite its efforts to opt for more eco-friendly delivery practices, it hasn't replaced the usual delivery vehicles with horses, mules, donkeys or any other animals.

Meanwhile, Twitter was quick to react to Swiggy's post. One user wrote, “Hire him ASAP for new ideas to deliver fast.” Another jokingly said, “Next delivery should be in Majnu Bhai style,” referring to the popular Bollywood movie ‘Welcome'. “Pretty sure it's some horse guy from Marine drive. The ones who take people on rides. He just got his hands on Swiggy bag,” added third.