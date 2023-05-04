Swiggy Delivery Executive Goes Viral For His Love For IPL Team. Watch

The video has amassed over 1.3 million views.

People consider cricket a religion in India. With the ongoing Indian Premier League, fans and supporters of the sport have been showing their love to their preferred teams and players. Amid this, a video of a Swiggy delivery person, who is being dubbed as the biggest fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore because of his motorbike that is covered in stickers featuring Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their jerseys.

The video was shared by internet user Pulkit on Twitter. He requested permission from the Swiggy delivery person before recording the video. In the clip, the delivery executive's red bike was decorated with stickers of the former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. It also featured the slogans used by the supporters of the franchise like "Ee Sala Cup Namde" etc. Even the team flag was prominently displayed on the side mirror.

The delivery man spoke highly about his adoration for the AB de Villiers and how much he was missing him this season. The executive, who was wearing his Swiggy uniform, also declared his unwavering devotion to the former captain of RCB Virat Kohli.

Probably the biggest RCB fan ❤ pic.twitter.com/cqVc6jSE64 — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) May 2, 2023

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the video has amassed over 1.3 million views and over six thousand likes.

"@RCBTweets please arrange a team dinner with him," said a user.

"Bro is RCB fan for 15 yrs meanwhile I gave up after they got all out for 49," said another person.

A third user added, "At this point RCB fanbase is becoming better than the team itself."

"No one can hurt this guy, he is supporting RCB for 15 years without any complaint and still smiling," said a user.

"@Swiggy should at least give this guy a day off and send him to see the match," remarked a person.