Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansuri Remembers Her Mother On Birth Anniversary. See Post

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj, shared a heartfelt note along with a throwback picture on Twitter to mark her birthday today. Ms Swaraj, who was India's Minister of External Affairs, made her mark across the world. She intervened in a variety of situations, including helping families who required assistance returning a relative's body from another country and foreigners who needed an urgent medical visa to receive treatment in India.

Bansuri Swaraj wrote in her tweet, "Mother @SushmaSwaraj Heartiest congratulations on your birthday. Words are not enough to express how much I miss you. Your affection, blessings, culture, and education will always pave my way. Happy Birthday ma." Bansuri also shared a picture of her mother cutting a cake.

Since being shared, her post has received over 2.5 lakh likes. Many users also paid their respects to Sushma Swaraj. "Forever in our heart and mind. The best orator I have heard in my life. True Indian," said a user. Another added, "A person with unwavering spirit and personality and a wonderful diplomat, her motherly touch in everything won us over. The mother in a diplomat who'd rescue from Mars too! Hoping you're in the best joy of God and His Paradise."

Swaraj Kaushal, Sushma Swaraj's husband, also took to the microblogging site to wish his late wife on her birthday. He wrote in the caption, "Remembering you on your birthday." He also shared lyrics of the song sung by Lata Mangeshkar. "Tum Na Jaane Kis Jahan Mein Kho Gaye, Hum Bhari Duniya Mein Tanha Ho Gaye......!" he added.

Tum Na Jaane Kis Jahan Mein Kho Gaye,

Hum Bhari Duniya Mein Tanha Ho Gaye……!https://t.co/KXHIbUlqHppic.twitter.com/A0rn3QeH7z — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) February 13, 2023

A few weeks ago, Mr Kaushal shared a picture that he said was taken two days before the death of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on August 6, 2019. The couple can be seen posing for the camera when the picture was taken at the India International Centre.

Sushma Swaraj died at the AIIMS in Delhi in 2019 at the age of 67 following a cardiac arrest. She was Delhi's first female chief minister and a seven-term Member of Parliament. When she joined the Haryana government in 1977, she also became the youngest cabinet minister.

