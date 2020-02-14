'She Epitomised Dignity': PM, Ministers Recall Sushma Swaraj's Legacy

PM Modi tweeted a picture of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute to her on her birth anniversary.

Sushma Swaraj, the former Union Minister and senior BJP leader who died last year, was remembered today by Prime Ministers and political leaders across the country as they paid her rich tributes on her 68th birth anniversary.

In a tweet this morning, PM Modi paid respects to the former Foreign Minister and remembered her legacy. "In honour of the legacy and decades of public service of Smt. Sushma Swaraj, it has been decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan & Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (sic)," PM Modi wrote.

Remembering Sushma Ji.



She epitomised dignity, decency and unwavering commitment to public service. Firmly rooted in Indian values and ethos, she had great dreams for our nation. She was an exceptional colleague and an outstanding Minister. pic.twitter.com/IeEJlNRAQB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

"Tributes to an exceptional leader Sushma Swaraj ji on her jayanti. A disciplined karyakarta, a fierce orator and an outstanding parliamentarian who never compromised on her ideals. She will always be remembered for her kind nature & helping the distressed in their trying times," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sushma Swaraj, the much loved former foreign minister, died on August 6 at Delhi's AIIMS at the age of 67. A nine-time parliamentarian, she did not contest the national elections last year. She is remembered for her legacy as an easily-accessible foreign minister.

She helped numerous Indians in trouble who reached out to her in her five-year stint as the Foreign Minister on social media.

S Jaishankar, Sushma Swaraj's successor, also tweeted a tribute. "We all fondly remember Smt Sushma Swaraj, who would have turned 68 tomorrow. The #MEA family misses her in particular," the 65-year-old Foreign Minister wrote.

To honour her legacy, Foreign Ministry has renamed Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan & Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, an official statement said on Thursday.

In honour of the legacy and decades of public service of Smt. Sushma Swaraj, it has been decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan & Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

🔗https://t.co/HQCePPWnhQhttps://t.co/B2H2ItkG8Ppic.twitter.com/xrwnmffECo — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 13, 2020

The move was praised by many on social media, including Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

This is indeed a great news.Thx to @PMOIndia@narendramodi for this momentous decesion.#SushmaSwaraj will be remembered for her multiferrous contributions to our nation's development,but her role as EAM will stand out.This will motivate IFS and our brethren PIOs @DrSJaishankarhttps://t.co/BBMBNIpVMQ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) February 13, 2020

Among other Union Ministers who paid respects to the BJP veteran was Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

My tribute to Sushma Swaraj Ji on her birth anniversary. She will always be remembered as a visionary leader, great orator, legendary politician and above all a compassionate human being. pic.twitter.com/wxeB92EOQW — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 14, 2020

"In honour of the legacy and decades of public service of Smt. Sushma Swaraj, it has been decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan & Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service," he tweeted.