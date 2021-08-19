Suryakumar Yadav And Prithvi Shaw Have Internet In Splits With Their Baazigar Video

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have left the Internet in splits with their latest video.

Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have left fans in splits with a video that shows them re-enacting a scene from the 1993 movie Baazigar. In the video, the two mimic the much-memed scene featuring comedians Johnny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo, complete with props and hilarious expressions. Their video has gone viral with over 2.6 million views on Instagram in a day.

In the movie, Dinesh Hingoo is served a cup of tea brewed without tea leaves by Johnny Lever. What follows is a hilarious scene in which the two look at each other and laugh repeatedly. Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw recreated the scene to perfection, with the former even holding a tea cup. Their video shows them looking at each other and laughing incessantly. Watch it below:

Since being shared on Wednesday, the video has racked up over 2.6 million views and over 6,000 amused comments. Cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Krunal Pandya were among those who dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw had departed for the United Kingdom to link up with the Test squad earlier this month. They have since completed their mandatory quarantine period and regrouped with the team at Lord's.

This is not the first time the two have teamed up for a Bollywood-inspired video. Last week, it was their re-enactment of a scene from Andaz Apna Apna that had fans amused.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.