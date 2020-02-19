A Surgical Error Proved To Be A Boon For Woman Who Lost Hands In Blast

Malvika Iyer lost both her hands in a grenade explosion.

Malvika Iyer was only 13 when she lost both her hands in a grenade explosion. The bilateral amputee from Bikaner managed to turn the tough situation on its heel and emerged a survivor and an inspiration for many. Malvika is today a national awardee, an international motivational speaker, a disability activist and World Economic Forum global shaper. The 30-year-old also knows how to look for the best in a bad situation, as her viral Twitter thread proves.

On Tuesday, to celebrate her birthday, Malvika Iyer took to the microblogging platform to share an excerpt from a speech she delivered at the United Nations. In her now-viral Twitter thread, she spoke about the surgical errors that occurred when doctors were trying to save her life, and how they proved to be a blessing in disguise.

"When the bomb blew up my hands, the doctors were under a lot of pressure to save my life so they made some surgical errors while stitching back my right hand," wrote Malvika.

The medical mistake meant that she was left with a protruding bone, not covered by flesh. "The stump has a bone protruding out which is not covered by any flesh. If I hit my hand against something, I'll die of pain," said Malvika.

Incredibly enough, she managed to find a silver lining in the situation. The surgical error meant that her bone now acts like her only finger - the one she used to type her entire PhD thesis with!

"But that very mistake has proven so incredible that the bone acts like my only finger. That's how I type!" wrote Malvika.

In her Twitter thread, she also added that she believes every cloud has a silver lining, and her life is an example of that.

"I celebrated writing my PhD thesis and now I'm thrilled to share my website that I made with my very own extraordinary finger," she said, sharing a link to her website.

She concluded her thread by talking about the importance of finding joy in small things and thanking her friends and followers for cheering her on and showering her with love.

Malvika Iyer's Twitter thread has collected thousands of 'likes' and comments.

"You're an incredible person," said one commenter. "Happy birthday to the real heroine, who took life's challenges bang on with a smile," said another.

Malvika had earlier opened up about her journey in a Humans of Bombay Facebook post, describing how she met with the accident that changed her life.

There had been a fire at an ammunition depot near by that left fragments everywhere, and a grenade landed up in my garage - it exploded when I held it," she said. "I'd lost both my hands and sustained severe injuries to my legs including paralysis of the nerves."