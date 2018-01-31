Super Blue Blood Moon: Funniest Tweets On Rare Celestial Event

Predictably, the rarity of this event has led to many excited people looking out for the super blue blood moon. On Twitter, excited netizens are tweeting about the red moon.
Here is what people of Twitter are saying about the super blue blood moon:
While some are cracking jokes:
Expectation VS Reality #SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/4c8Kzqc9B6- Emille Alejandro (@Emilliooooo) January 31, 2018
what i see vs. what my camera sees. #SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/g92RDqWHfm- biboi (@neillcuyos) January 31, 2018
biggest scam of 2018 so far #SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/NHf6TLDXOi- (@gvrla) January 31, 2018
what a stunning view!- jek deleon (@jxdemerin) January 31, 2018
nope jk. it's just our lightbulb #SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/hvuPKeOa0A
Meanwhile:- Ligaya (@NoNamevalidated) January 31, 2018
(My friends reaction plus me)#LunarEclipsepic.twitter.com/bOS7OeFKwA
Others are wondering how Indians will react to this phenomenon:
Who call them Eclipse predictors and not Grahan Bell?- Akram (@akramismm) January 31, 2018
*Abroad
Its so reddish n soothing to eyes..so cute
In India
8:30 Baje Tak Kuchh Khana Mat Grahan Laga Hua Hai#SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/9E1IVf6KBs- BATOLEBAZI (@BATOLEBAZI) January 31, 2018
Went to terrace to view the lunar eclipse, came back as the only celestial view available was that of next door thaatha's patta patti underwear put out to dry.- K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) January 31, 2018
Donald Trump tweets are a must, no matter what the occasion
Waiting for this tweet from @realDonaldTrump- Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) January 31, 2018
"I have given you #SuperBloodBlueMoon. Something that the previous administration couldn't give. MAKING MOON GREAT AGAIN"
The Simpsons predicted it
Actually me right now. #SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/ZiTq7xb957- Patback_ (@Patback_XC) January 31, 2018
A "blue moon" is the term used when the full moon appears twice in less than 28 days, as it takes the moon 28 days to revolve the Earth. A blue moon happens on average just under every three years.
Click for more trending news