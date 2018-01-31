Super Blue Blood Moon: Funniest Tweets On Rare Celestial Event

Here's what Twitter is saying about the rare super blue blood moon

Offbeat | | Updated: January 31, 2018 18:58 IST
The 'super blue blood moon' is ocurring after more than a quarter of a century.

Even as you read this, a rare phenomenon is taking place in the skies. The 'super blue blood moon' can be observed from many parts of the world - including north India - after more than a quarter of a century. The super blue blood moon will combine the blue moon, super moon, and total eclipse, all three being rare events. Because of this, the moon will appear red in colour as it crosses into the shadow of the Earth. The last super blue blood moon was reportedly seen on December 30, 1982.

Predictably, the rarity of this event has led to many excited people looking out for the super blue blood moon. On Twitter, excited netizens are tweeting about the red moon.

Here is what people of Twitter are saying about the super blue blood moon:

While some are cracking jokes:
 
Others are wondering how Indians will react to this phenomenon:
 
Donald Trump tweets are a must, no matter what the occasion
 
The Simpsons predicted it
 
A "blue moon" is the term used when the full moon appears twice in less than 28 days, as it takes the moon 28 days to revolve the Earth. A blue moon happens on average just under every three years.

The reddish tint - which gives it the name 'blood moon' - happens due to "the effect of all the sunrises and sunsets all around the planet reflecting off the moon", said NASA astrophysicist Michelle Thaller.


 

