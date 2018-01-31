Super Blue Blood Moon: Funniest Tweets On Rare Celestial Event

The 'super blue blood moon' is ocurring after more than a quarter of a century.

what a stunning view!



nope jk. it's just our lightbulb #SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/hvuPKeOa0A - jek deleon (@jxdemerin) January 31, 2018

Who call them Eclipse predictors and not Grahan Bell? - Akram (@akramismm) January 31, 2018

*Abroad



Its so reddish n soothing to eyes..so cute



In India



8:30 Baje Tak Kuchh Khana Mat Grahan Laga Hua Hai#SuperBlueBloodMoonpic.twitter.com/9E1IVf6KBs- BATOLEBAZI (@BATOLEBAZI) January 31, 2018

Went to terrace to view the lunar eclipse, came back as the only celestial view available was that of next door thaatha's patta patti underwear put out to dry. - K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) January 31, 2018

Waiting for this tweet from @realDonaldTrump

"I have given you #SuperBloodBlueMoon. Something that the previous administration couldn't give. MAKING MOON GREAT AGAIN" - Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) January 31, 2018