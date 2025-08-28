Suniel Shetty's Secret To Staying Energetic: "We're Not Our Age, We're Our Energy"

In a world obsessed with youth and the relentless pursuit of "slowing down", Hindi cinema's enduring action hero and serial entrepreneur, Suniel Shetty, has offered a refreshing perspective that has resonated deeply with his followers. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, the 64-year-old shared his profound belief that "We're not our age. We are our energy." This simple yet powerful statement has sparked a wave of conversation, challenging the conventional wisdom that age dictates one's capacity for passion and drive.

Shetty's post delves into the idea that a person's vitality, much like a business's, is defined not by the years they've accumulated but by their "energy to remain disciplined, to be curious, to stay hungry." He eloquently contrasts a "youngster who's lost the spark" with "old warhorses who reinvent themselves with every season," proving that a vibrant spirit is the ultimate measure of one's aliveness.

The post takes a personal turn as Shetty reflects on his family's gentle nudges to slow down, especially after the birth of his grandchild. While acknowledging the joy of being present with his loved ones, he reveals an inner fire that continues to burn brightly. For him, the energy to pursue new opportunities is a gift he cannot ignore, a blessing he must honour. He concludes by stating his commitment to "keep pushing" as long as he wakes up with that driving energy, a message that serves as a powerful call to action for anyone feeling pressure to conform to societal expectations of age. Shetty's words are a testament to the fact that true youthfulness lies not in the absence of wrinkles but in the presence of an unwavering, life-affirming energy.