Sundar "Pinchai"? Google it, Twitter Advises Wall Street Journal

"Page and Brin hand over management of search-giant's parent, Alphabet, to Pinchai," reads the line published by The Wall Street Journal.

Sundar 'Pinchai'? Google it, Twitter Advises Wall Street Journal

Sundar Pichai will take charge as CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

News of Sundar Pichai taking the reins as chief executive of Google's parent company Alphabet made headlines over the world. One newspaper, however, misspelt Sundar Pichai's name in their headline - and that has led to a number of jokes online. The Wall Street Journal made the glaring error on their front page on Wednesday, December 4. The New York-based daily newspaper misspelled Sundar Pichai's last name as "Pinchai" - a typo that was quickly noticed by eagle-eyed readers.

Mr Pichai, 47, took charge as CEO of Alphabet after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from its active management on Tuesday.

"Page and Brin hand over management of search-giant's parent, Alphabet, to Pinchai," reads the line published by The Wall Street Journal below its headline: "Google's Founders Give Up Top Jobs".

"Pinchai" was immediately picked up by Twitter users, who mocked the spelling error with jokes and GIFs directed at the newspaper. Some also criticised the error as "shameful" and "disrespectful".

One Twitter user also found many Wall Street Journal articles, dating as far back as 2014, where Mr Pichai's name has been misspelled as Pinchai.

Mr Pichai, a 47-year-old engineer, grew up in India. He has a Master's degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Click for more trending news


Comments
Sundar PichaiWall Street JournalPinchai

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News