Sundar 'Pinchai'? Google it, Twitter Advises Wall Street Journal

Sundar Pichai will take charge as CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

News of Sundar Pichai taking the reins as chief executive of Google's parent company Alphabet made headlines over the world. One newspaper, however, misspelt Sundar Pichai's name in their headline - and that has led to a number of jokes online. The Wall Street Journal made the glaring error on their front page on Wednesday, December 4. The New York-based daily newspaper misspelled Sundar Pichai's last name as "Pinchai" - a typo that was quickly noticed by eagle-eyed readers.

Mr Pichai, 47, took charge as CEO of Alphabet after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from its active management on Tuesday.

"Page and Brin hand over management of search-giant's parent, Alphabet, to Pinchai," reads the line published by The Wall Street Journal below its headline: "Google's Founders Give Up Top Jobs".

"Pinchai" was immediately picked up by Twitter users, who mocked the spelling error with jokes and GIFs directed at the newspaper. Some also criticised the error as "shameful" and "disrespectful".

Maybe 'Pinchai' is American English? Where 'n' is silent — Ravi Kumar (@ravikumar753951) December 5, 2019

It makes me feel slightly better about a newspaper here captioning my pic Kinral Minral. If Wall Street Journal can get Sundar Pichai's name wrong.... https://t.co/HQVoldAOTh — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) December 5, 2019

Utterly shameful to get @sundarpichai's name misspelled in the lead Page 1 headline of the day in print. https://t.co/9BkujW3xqg — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 4, 2019

The irony is, the company's name happens to be Alphabet. 🙄 — muralidharan (@muralidg) December 4, 2019

One Twitter user also found many Wall Street Journal articles, dating as far back as 2014, where Mr Pichai's name has been misspelled as Pinchai.

The @wsj appears to have a real problem with @sundarpichai's name. This is really ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/xmKPaG2jMC — Raju Narisetti (@raju) December 4, 2019

Mr Pichai, a 47-year-old engineer, grew up in India. He has a Master's degree from Stanford University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.