'Who Put Bhojpuri Song There?': BTS Fans Suspect Suga's Spotify Was Hacked

Suga debuted as a member of BTS in 2013.

Fans of South Korean boy band sensation BTS are convinced that someone hacked Suga's Spotify account after spotting a Bhojpuri song credited to him. Rapper and songwriter Suga (real name Min Yoon-gi), has produced several songs for BTS. However, the BTS Army was recently surprised after noticing a Bhojpuri song on his verified Spotify profile. The Bhojpuri song, titled 'Suga Song', has now sparked a flurry of amused reactions on social media. The question on everybody's mind: Did a desi fan hack the BTS band member's Spotify account?

"Suga song? Which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there?" one Twitter user wondered, sharing a screenshot of the song on Suga's Spotify.

Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a bhojpuri song in there 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nsIwZ6UoxA — 𖧵Sky⁷ ♡ (@btxtrealm) February 23, 2022

"Someone hacked #Suga Spotify account and uploaded Bhojpuri song," said another.

One person noted that the word "suga" is used regularly in Bhojpuri songs and wondered if it could be a glitch on Spotify's end

There are many bhojpuri songs with suga so it might be an error from spotify's end

Let's not come to the conclusion that an Indian army has hacked yoongi's profile

Do tag spotify and report it on spotifycares pic.twitter.com/YoXRDwJLik — unity⁷ (@ektae_bts) February 23, 2022

Others were just confused

Did someone just hacked suga's Spotify account 😭😭😭 or it's technical glitch 😭😭

what is this 😭😭😭 and why tf it's bhojpuri song 😭😭😭😭😭#BTSSUGApic.twitter.com/2ExZIIvX9Z — ⟭⟬Forever With Bts⁷🥰⟬⟭💜| heartbroken😢😭 (@foreverwidbts) February 23, 2022

And many more shared hilarious memes as "Suga Song" trended online

imagine bts listening to that suga song sldjskjsks i can't —😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/PGoGGSznCs — S⁷🧁• Help 📌 (@daebakxbangtang) February 23, 2022

#SUGA

After listening to the Bhojpuri song added to Suga oppa's playlist... Indian BTS ARMYs be like pic.twitter.com/DRkljdvnpW — BTS Is The Best (@BTSISTHEBEST_20) February 23, 2022

The person who uploaded "suga song" watching the local armys rn~ pic.twitter.com/UjesQ99ct4 — Tan⁷ (@loml_bts_7) February 23, 2022

Suga after opening his Spotify account and seeing "SUGA SONG" pic.twitter.com/aLQzEA9Now — Ankitae⁷💕 (@kimankitaee_bts) February 23, 2022

South Korean band Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, is famous for its record-breaking numbers on Spotify. According to All K-Pop, Suga recently became the first and only Korean soloist to have ten songs with over 50 million streams on Spotify.