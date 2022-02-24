"Who Put Bhojpuri Song There?": BTS Fans Suspect Suga's Spotify Was Hacked

"Suga song? Which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there?" asked one Twitter user

Suga debuted as a member of BTS in 2013.

Fans of South Korean boy band sensation BTS are convinced that someone hacked Suga's Spotify account after spotting a Bhojpuri song credited to him. Rapper and songwriter Suga (real name Min Yoon-gi), has produced several songs for BTS. However, the BTS Army was recently surprised after noticing a Bhojpuri song on his verified Spotify profile. The Bhojpuri song, titled 'Suga Song', has now sparked a flurry of amused reactions on social media. The question on everybody's mind: Did a desi fan hack the BTS band member's Spotify account?

"Suga song? Which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there?" one Twitter user wondered, sharing a screenshot of the song on Suga's Spotify.

"Someone hacked #Suga Spotify account and uploaded Bhojpuri song," said another.

One person noted that the word "suga" is used regularly in Bhojpuri songs and wondered if it could be a glitch on Spotify's end

Others were just confused

And many more shared hilarious memes as "Suga Song" trended online

South Korean band Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, is famous for its record-breaking numbers on Spotify. According to All K-Pop, Suga recently became the first and only Korean soloist to have ten songs with over 50 million streams on Spotify.

