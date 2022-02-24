'Who Put Bhojpuri Song There?': BTS Fans Suspect Suga's Spotify Was Hacked

Fans of South Korean boy band sensation BTS are convinced that someone hacked Suga's Spotify account after spotting a Bhojpuri song credited to him. Rapper and songwriter Suga (real name Min Yoon-gi), has produced several songs for BTS. However, the BTS Army was recently surprised after noticing a Bhojpuri song on his verified Spotify profile. The Bhojpuri song, titled 'Suga Song', has now sparked a flurry of amused reactions on social media. The question on everybody's mind: Did a desi fan hack the BTS band member's Spotify account?
"Suga song? Which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there?" one Twitter user wondered, sharing a screenshot of the song on Suga's Spotify.
Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a bhojpuri song in there 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nsIwZ6UoxA— 𖧵Sky⁷ ♡ (@btxtrealm) February 23, 2022
"Someone hacked #Suga Spotify account and uploaded Bhojpuri song," said another.
Someone hacked #suga Spotify account and uploaded bhojpuri song #bts#btshackedpic.twitter.com/2TtdM8ucdM— Avinash yadav 🌠 (@Memelordavi) February 23, 2022
One person noted that the word "suga" is used regularly in Bhojpuri songs and wondered if it could be a glitch on Spotify's end
There are many bhojpuri songs with suga so it might be an error from spotify's end— unity⁷ (@ektae_bts) February 23, 2022
Let's not come to the conclusion that an Indian army has hacked yoongi's profile
Do tag spotify and report it on spotifycares pic.twitter.com/YoXRDwJLik
Others were just confused
Did someone just hacked suga's Spotify account 😭😭😭 or it's technical glitch 😭😭— ⟭⟬Forever With Bts⁷🥰⟬⟭💜| heartbroken😢😭 (@foreverwidbts) February 23, 2022
what is this 😭😭😭 and why tf it's bhojpuri song 😭😭😭😭😭#BTSSUGApic.twitter.com/2ExZIIvX9Z
And many more shared hilarious memes as "Suga Song" trended online
imagine bts listening to that suga song sldjskjsks i can't —😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/PGoGGSznCs— S⁷🧁• Help 📌 (@daebakxbangtang) February 23, 2022
#SUGA— BTS Is The Best (@BTSISTHEBEST_20) February 23, 2022
After listening to the Bhojpuri song added to Suga oppa's playlist... Indian BTS ARMYs be like pic.twitter.com/DRkljdvnpW
The person who uploaded "suga song" watching the local armys rn~ pic.twitter.com/UjesQ99ct4— Tan⁷ (@loml_bts_7) February 23, 2022
Suga after opening his Spotify account and seeing "SUGA SONG" pic.twitter.com/aLQzEA9Now— Ankitae⁷💕 (@kimankitaee_bts) February 23, 2022
South Korean band Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, is famous for its record-breaking numbers on Spotify. According to All K-Pop, Suga recently became the first and only Korean soloist to have ten songs with over 50 million streams on Spotify.