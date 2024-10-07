'Studious Pro Max Ultra': Video Of Man Reading While Performing Garba Captivates Internet

In the screengrab of the video, the man can be seen matching the dance steps.

As the festive spirit of Navratri sweeps across the country, dance lovers are enthusiastically attending Garba events to enjoy the vibrant rhythms of the season. Social media is buzzing with videos capturing these joyous moments, but one clip has garnered particular attention: it features a young man dancing Garba while engrossed in a book.

Posted by user Ankita on X, the 15-second video showcases a young man clad in a brown kurta and jeans, skillfully matching the movements of the Garba circle while holding a book. Despite being completely absorbed in his reading, he shakes his legs to the beats around him.

'Padhne wale bacche kahi bhi padh lete hai' just got real 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cieAIqUMmd — Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) October 6, 2024

While his friends grin in the background, others momentarily pause their dancing to glance at his unusual multitasking. Undeterred, the young man continues his performance, seamlessly blending his love for dance and literature.

The video's caption humorously notes, "Padhne wale bacche kahi bhi padh lete hain," capturing the essence of his dedication. Satish Panchal, the man featured in the clip, confirmed his identity but didn't clarify his reasons for combining studying with dancing.

The video has gone viral, amassing nearly 4.5 lakh views, leaving many stunned by his unconventional approach to combining study and celebration. While some criticised the act, the majority found it endearing and entertaining.

One individual wrote, "For getting views, people can do anything." Another commented, "When you are born to be a dancer but forced to be a student." A third quipped, "Studious Pro Max Ultra."

Speculation about what exam he might be preparing for has sparked laughter among viewers. Comments range from suggestions that he's studying for the UPSC exam to remarks about him being a CA student gearing up for a November attempt.