Striking Pic Of Gir Lion, Shared By PM Modi, Creates Stir Online

The image of the Asiatic lion on a tree of red flowers is winning praise online.

A striking image of a lion climbing a 'flame of the forest' tree has gone viral after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared it on Twitter. The picture was first posted online by Deputy Conservator of Forests (Junagadh), Dr Sunil Kumar Berwal. It was clicked when Forest Beat Guard Dipak came across the rare sight at the Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary in Junagadh, Gujarat.

"Majestic Gir Lion....Lovely picture!" wrote PM Modi on Monday while sharing the photograph, which shows the Asiatic lion climbing a tree of red flowers.

Take a look at the photo of the Asiatic lion below:

Since it was shared online, the image of the rare Gir lion has collected a ton of responses. Dr Berwal also tweeted praise for the photographer who managed to get the beautiful shot. "Dipak sees the forest in his own way as I have learnt from his photographs. Happy to see this picture of his being liked by all," he wrote.

The Gir forest in Gujarat is the last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, roughly 500 lions live in the 850-square-mile expanse of the Gir sanctuary.