Stray Dog Found Painted To Look Like Tiger, Sparking Outrage

A stray dog in Malaysia was found painted orange and black.

Authorities and animal lovers in Malaysia are outraged after a dog was found painted orange and black to resemble a tiger. Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia or the Malaysian Animal Association shared images of the dog on Facebook, where they have led to an outpouring of anger and demands that the accused be arrested.

The animal rights group has appealed for more information on the incident in an attempt to track down those responsible for painting the dog.

Dyeing the fur of animals is a practice that has invited criticism in the past as well. Those opposing it argue that the paints used on animals can be toxic and potentially harmful.

"Help Animal Malaysia identify the location and who this animal belongs to," the animal rights group wrote while sharing four photos of the dog. The pics show the canine roaming the streets of an unidentified city, its fur painted a bright orange with black stripes.

The group also promised a "mystery reward" for anyone who could offer information.

Photos of the dog have gone viral on social media, collecting more than 3,000 'shares' on Facebook alone.

While some were amused by the "mini-tiger", others called for strict action to be taken against those who painted it.

"Not funny, this is animal abuse," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said, "What a pity. He looks sad."

This is not the first time that a dog has been painted to resemble a tiger. Last year, a farmer in Karnataka painted stripes on his dog to make him look like a tiger and drive monkeys away.