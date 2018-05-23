Stranger's Random Act Of Kindness For Two-Year-Old On Flight Is Viral

What's even more heartening than his gesture itself is his reason to do so.

If you're not having a particularly happy day, here's the perfect story to uplift your mood. A tweet posted over the weekend details a kind-hearted stranger's random act of kindness for a distressed two-year-old on a flight. His selfless action has brought joy to many and has made the tweet go insanely viral.

Twitter user Wesley Thomas posted photos along with a tweet describing the heartwarming moment. In his tweet, he mentions that during a flight to Tampa in Florida, US, his little niece "started to fuss".  The stranger noticed and turned to the family. At first, they thought the man would reprimand the family. However, to everyone's surprise, he asked if the little girl would like to draw. He even proceeded to take out a tablet from the overhead bin and handed it to the little girl.

What's even more heartening than his gesture itself is his reason to do so. "I have 4 daughters," he told the family. Take a look at precious moment captured at the time.
 
Since being posted on May 19, the tweet has collected over 3.5 lakh 'likes' and more than 87,000 retweets - and still counting.

A man, appearing to be the same passenger on the flight, replied to the tweet. "I was just sharing love as I was taught by my parents," he tweeted.
 
The kind gesture has touched a chord with many on the Twitter.

Comments
"Thank you for posting this. We need to see people doing good. Again, thank you," one Twitter user commented. "This made me tear up. Look at how happy he got making someone else happy. There ARE still good people out there. I wish more people chose to be one. Bless you, sweet man," commented another.

Tell us what you think of this story in the comments section.

