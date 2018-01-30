Stranger Overhears Student Talking About Money Problems, Leaves Her Cash

When the cash-strapped student from UK woke up after her nap on the train from London to Leeds, she found a napkin on her lap. Under the napkin was 100 pounds or approximately Rs 9000.
"I started to cry - this is because I was incredibly thankful for your kindness to someone you don't even know."
According to the BBC, the 23-year-old got into debt during her final year of study after giving up her part-time job to concentrate on her course. The amount she received from a complete stranger will stop her from going over her overdraft limit.
Read her full post below:
"My god bless the person that did this for you may they receive good karma back," writes one person in the comments section. "Amazing - how generous of the mystery good Samaritan. Hope you're feeling better," says another.
