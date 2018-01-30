Stranger Overhears Student Talking About Money Problems, Leaves Her Cash The student's post is now viral

Share EMAIL PRINT Ella Johannessen received a hundred pounds from a stranger.



When the cash-strapped student from UK woke up after her nap on the train from London to Leeds, she found a napkin on her lap. Under the napkin was 100 pounds or approximately Rs 9000.



"I started to cry - this is because I was incredibly thankful for your kindness to someone you don't even know."



According to the



Read her full post below:





"My god bless the person that did this for you may they receive good karma back," writes one person in the comments section. "Amazing - how generous of the mystery good Samaritan. Hope you're feeling better," says another.



Ms Johannessen adds that she plans to pass the kindness on by volunteering for a charity.









Click for more





In a heartwarming incident, a cash-strapped student got a helping hand from a kind-hearted stranger who overheard her talking about her financial worries on a train. The student fell asleep on a train after a phone conversation with her mother about losing 35 pounds and woke up to find out that someone had left her almost thrice the amount. Ella Johannessen shared her story in a Facebook post that has gone viral with over 6,000 shares. "I was rather stressed and upset over my financial situation... I spoke to her about how little money I had, how worried I was about my finances and I got upset," she writes in her post on January 27.When the cash-strapped student from UK woke up after her nap on the train from London to Leeds, she found a napkin on her lap. Under the napkin was 100 pounds or approximately Rs 9000."I started to cry - this is because I was incredibly thankful for your kindness to someone you don't even know."According to the BBC , the 23-year-old got into debt during her final year of study after giving up her part-time job to concentrate on her course. The amount she received from a complete stranger will stop her from going over her overdraft limit.Read her full post below:"My god bless the person that did this for you may they receive good karma back," writes one person in the comments section. "Amazing - how generous of the mystery good Samaritan. Hope you're feeling better," says another. Ms Johannessen adds that she plans to pass the kindness on by volunteering for a charity.Click for more trending news