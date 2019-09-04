Stop Complaining About Life. Abhay Deol's Hilarious Post Will Explain Why

Actor Abhay Deol shared a hilarious post on Instagram.

Having a bad day, month or year? Don't worry, because Abhay Deol's latest Instagram post contains a nugget of wisdom sure to change your perspective while making you laugh out loud. If you find yourself complaining about life too much, it's the kind of post that will make you stop and chuckle. And if you've ever suffered heartbreak, you will find it relatable too.

This afternoon, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a post that has everyone commenting "too funny" and dropping laughing face emojis.

"Hahahahahahahahahaha! Some Insta Handles are too much to handle!" wrote Abhay Deol, crediting the post to DJ Fat Tony. Take a look at it below:

In less than an hour of being shared, the post has collected over 10,000 'likes' and a number of amused comments on the photo-sharing platform.

Abhay Deol's cousin Esha Deol was among the first ones to respond with a winking face emoji

Other fans of the Dev.D actor soon followed, sharing amused comments on the post.

"I find this especially funny," wrote one person in the comments section. "I assume your ex doesn't follow you on Instagram," said another. "Hahaha this is too funny. Thanks for making my day," a third commenter added, while a fourth said: "Another reason to swoon for him - Good humour. #AbhayDeolForPresident"

How did you like Abhay Deol's post? Let us know using the comments section.

