Video: Crocodile At Australia Zoo Charges At Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin had a close encounter with an aggressive crocodile.

Robert Irwin, 18, the son of the late celebrity "crocodile hunter" Steve Irwin, is a real-life daredevil who faced a life-or-death situation when a crocodile chased him recently. When testing the behaviour of a crocodile kept at the Australia zoo in Queensland, Robert Irwin had to run for his life and ask for his team's help in order to save himself from the crocodile.

The creature in question is a rare crocodile named Casper. When Robert Irwin tries to test whether or not Casper is comfortably settled in its new enclosure, the reptile chases him. Ignoring the food that is served to him, the crocodile lunges at Robert Irwin, snapping its sharp jaws after him.

Footage of the incident was shared by Robert Irwin on Instagram. The teen was forced to shout "bail, bail, bail" to his team in order to save himself. The blood-curdling clip is from the season finale of U.S. TV "Crikey! It's the Irwins".

Sharing the footage, Robert Irwin wrote, "We prioritise natural behaviour with our crocs. By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water's edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it. Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper, we had no choice but to bail."

According to Daily Mail UK, Casper is a leucistic saltwater crocodile as he suffers from a dramatically lighter skin pigment than other crocodiles. The Australian zoo says that because of the condition, Casper "would've been predated on at a young age in the wild." However, Casper is one of the most aggressive crocodiles that the zoo has ever seen.

Robert Irwin's father Steve Irwin died in 2006 while filming a documentary in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.