Staff Of US Restaurant Touch, Eat Customer's Food In Viral Video

A restaurant chain named Karen's Diner is known for its great burgers and rude service. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows an employee at Karen's diner touching a customer's food before eating it themselves.

The chain has restaurants across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The staff at the restaurant say whatever they want to customers. According to a report by Ladbible, the viral video was taken in an Australian branch.

The 15-second video shows an employee bringing three baskets of food including burgers, onion rings and chips. She puts the order on the table and shows the middle finger to the customer who is recording the video. She then picks up an onion ring dips it in the sauce and relishes it while walking away.

The video was posted by Lance on Twitter, the caption of the clip reads, "touching my food taking it too far even with the theme."

The clip was originally posted by TikToker @larissacai. The text on the video reads, "This is how they served our food to us at Karen's Diner."

The caption read, "After a one-hour wait for food, the rude waiter threw it on the table and started eating our onion rings."

touching my food taking it too far even with the theme pic.twitter.com/FeU2RoAdTw — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) January 8, 2023

The video on Twitter has collected over 5 million views and triggered an array of reactions on the internet. A user wrote, "No cause why would you touch someone's food that's unsanitary tbh."

Another user commented, "Her grabbing food off my plate is not the same as the plating and bringing it to me."

The third user wrote, "Buddy they don't even wear gloves at most of the restaurants making your food.... You sound like Karen."

