SRK's Old Video Of Casually Chatting With German Woman Charms Internet

Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a delightful treat after a video of the Bollywood actor having a casual chat with a German woman went viral. The video shows the actor talking to a German woman who was working on a project in India. During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan told the woman about another German woman who had watched 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' and was doing research on Indian films. The little candid chat is winning hearts on the internet.

Further in the conversation, the actor told her he had not watched many German movies and asked her to bring some German movies when she came around the next time. The two-minute-long clip has gone viral on the internet. The video was posted on Twitter by Yoongienthusias, the caption of the video reads, "saw it on the tl and i can't stop watching this."

Watch the video here:

saw it on the tl and i can't stop watching this pic.twitter.com/hYCc7fDAD3 — s (@yoongienthusias) March 9, 2023

So far, the video has received over 5 lakh views on Twitter and several comments. The internet was mesmerised after watching the video. A user wrote, "The first time I watched this specific interview many years ago I was MESMERIZED."

Another user commented, "this man always stimulates eyes and ears very well."

The third user wrote, "I would be giggling like I would be a mess THERE'S JUST SOMETHING ABOUT HIM."

"His voice...and the eyes... I would be giggling like a schoolgirl," the fourth user commented.

"This is so heartwarming. I hope he watched a few German movies by now," the fifth wrote.



