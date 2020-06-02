Spot The Lizard In This Pic. Its Perfect Camouflage Has Twitter Amazed

A picture of a Satanic leaf-tailed gecko has left netizens amazed.

Senior Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey recently took to Twitter to share a picture that has left people amazed. "Spot the lizard," Mr Pandey wrote while sharing the image, which appears to show only brown leaves. Look a little closer at the picture, however, and you will realise that there is indeed a Satanic leaf-tailed lizard right in the centre of the frame - blending in so perfectly with its surroundings that it appears to be nothing more than a drying leaf.

The lizard is seen perched on a branch in the old photograph which was clicked in 2009, according to the Daily Mail. Indigenous to the island of Madagascar, it was photographed at the country's Andasibe-Mantadia National Park.

"Satanic leaf tailed lizard is native to rainforests of Madagascar," wrote Mr Pandey while sharing the image. "Its tail is like a leaf and it has capability to sit on a thin branch and blend in with the surroundings." He hailed the gecko as a good example of camouflage in nature.

Spot the lizard...! Satanic leaf tailed lizard is native to rainforests of Madagascar. It's tail is like a leaf and it has capability to sit on a thin branch and blend in with the surroundings. Another good example of camouflaging in nature. pic.twitter.com/sODUTHq1EK — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 29, 2020

The image of the Satanic leaf-tailed lizard has left Twitter users amazed. Since being shared three days ago, the video has collected hundreds of 'likes' and comments.

"This is the best camouflage I've ever seen," wrote one person in the comments section. "Wow! Looks like a dry leaf," another wrote, while a third Twitter user said, "Amazing."

The Satanic leaf-tailed gecko is a species endemic to Madagascar - which means it is not found anywhere else in the world. A master at disguise, these geckos occur in a variety of colours including tan, yellow, orange and shades of purple, aside from the common brown.

If you like this lizard's disguise and want to see more examples of camouflage in nature, click here.