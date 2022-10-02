Spectacular Video Shows 1,000 Drones Creating A Giant Dragon In The Night Sky

The spectacular sight left internet users amazed.

A spectacular video showing thousands of drones coming together and forming a terrifying dragon is going viral on social media. The short clip was shared on YouTube on Thursday by Geoscan Drone Show, and since then it has surfaced on several social media platforms and garnered millions of views.

The video shows a giant dragon flying through the air with its mouth open. The location for the drone show was not shared by Geoscan. But the YouTube post revealed that the terrifying creature was composed using 1,000 drones.

Watch the video below:

The clip was also shared on Twitter by user Tansu Yegen. On the micro-blogging website, it accumulated more than 17 million views and over 20,000 likes.

The spectacular sight left internet users amazed. "This is insane," wrote one user, while another jokingly commented, "Game of Drones".

"Pretty cool. It makes me wonder why we even bother enlisting people to fight wars when we can just pilot drones," said third. "This is wild," added fourth.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, over a hundred drones created a fantastic show in Ahmedabad as well. The drone show was designed and produced by Botlab Dynamics and it drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games on Wednesday night. The photos of the event were posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

"Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony!" PM Modi wrote along with the pictures. Notably, National Games are being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time. It will be organised from 29th September to 12th October 2022.