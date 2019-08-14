Spectacular Bamboo Treehouse In Jungle Is Every Instagrammer's Dream

Indonesia is a country famous for its beaches that drive much of its tourism. However, it is also a country of greenery and forests - and tucked away in the lush jungles of Indonesia is a treehouse that is every Instagrammer's dream. Crafted entirely out of locally-grown Asper bamboo, the Aura House sits on top of the Ayung River Gorge and offers sweeping views of the green Balinese forest.

According to Boutique Hotels, this structure is part of the Green Village initiative to create "sustainable architecture that's also aesthetically pleasing." At this treehouse, bamboo has been used to create straircases, walls, furniture and even light fittings. With terraces on each of its three stories and a private swimming pool, it is not hard to see why this treehouse is popular on social media.

Watch the video above to find out more about Aura House.

