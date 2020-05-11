Space-Saving Parking Solution Impresses Anand Mahindra. Watch

"I love the 'geometrical' elegance of the solution!" wrote Anand Mahindra.

Businessman Anand Mahindra has a well-known soft corner for budget-friendly innovations. His Twitter feed is full of examples of jugaad or creative solutions to everyday problems that catch his eye. This afternoon, Mr Mahindra took to the microblogging platform to share another jugaad that had him impressed. The video features a space-saving parking solution. 

In the video, a man is seen parking his car by carefully driving it onto a lifting jack outside his house. After the car is positioned properly, he exits and pushes it neatly into the area under the staircase of his house. 

"Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead," wrote Mr Mahindra, complimenting the creative design. "I love the 'geometrical' elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient!"

The video has been viewed more than 3.8 lakh times since it was shared online. It has also collected over 7,000 'likes' and a ton of compliments. While many praised the driver's skillful maneuvering, others pointed out that he would not be able to upgrade his car because of space constraints. 

In February, another parking solution had impressed Anand Mahindra. Similar to today's video, that footage also featured a man driving his car onto metal bars to create a space-saving parking solution. Take a look at it below:

