Somebody Left A House In The Middle Of A Road And Everyone Is Baffled

In a strange incident, a whole house was found in the middle of a road.

It's not something you can abandon easily, but someone just did leave a whole house in the middle of a road. Police and residents in Dover, the capital of Delaware in USA, are baffled because a mobile, prefabricated home was found abandoned in the middle of a road on Tuesday.

"Sooooo somebody left a house on Long Point Road. Nope this is not a joke," wrote the Dover Police Department in its Facebook post, sharing pictures of the house that came with a banner that said "oversize load."

Police cordoned off the area until the house could be moved and advised drivers to find alternate routes of commute.

The post has been shared 11,000 times on Facebook and has collected over a thousand astonished comments.

"I'll volunteer to have a free house!" joked one commenter. "Poor family, forced to live on the street," laughed another.