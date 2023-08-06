'So Lucky': Woman Shares How LinkedIn Helped Her Reconnect With Childhood Friend

The friends reconnected after 15 long years.

In the world of social media, we are more connected than ever. Some friendships made in school decades ago are bonds people cherish throughout their life. However, with busy schedules and life, sometimes we are not able to connect to our old friends. In some cases, we are unable to locate them on Facebook or Instagram because of the change in appearance and other factors. Recently, a woman shared an instance of how hiring platform LinkedIn helped her reconnect with her childhood best friend after 15 long years and her story is winning the internet.

Vedika took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the incident. "LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years," she wrote in the caption. In an accompanying screenshot, one can notice the LinkedIn DM window of a conversation between the user and a woman- Barnali. Ms Vedika thanks Ms Barnali for connecting and later sends her a picture of two kids, sitting in a classroom, asking if "by any chance, is the girl on the right side, you?" To which, Ms Barnali responds, "Aaa yess, Wait are you really Vedika?? From back then?" The former confirms the same and they both continue to have a conversation.

LinkedIn literally reunited me with my childhood best friend after 15 years😭🫶 pic.twitter.com/QYEvYaobuG — Vedika (@Sangle_Vedika) August 5, 2023

In the comments section on the microblogging site, Ms Vedika explained that they "were together during our early years in school". However, she left school and eventually lost the connection.

The internet could not get enough of this emotional story. Since being shared yesterday, the post has been viewed over 3.4 lakh times and has been liked by over six thousand users.

"Happy ending," said a user.

"SO CUTE omg," added another user.

Another added, "Beauty of school friends."

"Most wholesome thing I have seen all week," commented a person.

A fourth user added, "So lucky! I have been waiting for him to atleast accept my connection request since last two years."

"Sometimes social media is pretty good," added another person.

Featured Video Of The Day "Nice Look, Bhai": Salman Khan's OOTN Reviewed By Paparazzi