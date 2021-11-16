'Astronaut Snoopy' Will Fly To Space On NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission

For Snoopy's flight on the Artemis I mission, he will be outfitted in a custom orange flight suit

The well-known character from creator Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts, Snoopy will be flying aboard US space agency NASA's Artemis mission in early 2022.

"NASA has shared an association with Charles M. Schulz and Snoopy since Apollo missions and continues under Artemis with new educational activities. Up next -- Snoopy will ride along as the zero-gravity indicator on Artemis I," NASA said in a readout.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft around the Moon launching in early 2022 before missions with astronauts. "Zero gravity indicators are small items carried aboard spacecraft that provide a visual indicator when a spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity. "

Without astronauts aboard Orion, Snoopy will help share the journey with the world as he rides along in the cabin with a manikin and two other passengers, NASA readout said.

Already a well-known household character, Snoopy was used to encourage NASA's spaceflight safety initiative during the time of Apollo. Schulz created comic strips of Snoopy on the Moon, capturing public excitement about America's achievements in space.

In May 1969, Apollo 10 astronauts traveled all the way to the Moon to “snoop around” the Apollo 11 landing site.



For this reason, the crew named the lunar module “Snoopy.”



Soon #AstronautSnoopy will visit the Moon once again as the zero gravity indicator aboard @NASAArtemis I pic.twitter.com/uALUtBlc5E — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) November 12, 2021

"For Snoopy's flight on the Artemis I mission, he will be outfitted in a custom orange flight suit complete with gloves, boots, and a NASA patch. Peanuts is releasing a new suite of curriculum and short videos with its partner, GoNoodle, to encourage kids to learn about gravity, teamwork, and space exploration while they follow Snoopy along on his Artemis I journey," NASA said.

In addition to the doll and Sliver Snoopy pins, a pen nib from Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts studio will make the trek on Artemis I wrapped in a space-themed comic strip as part of a collection of mementos selected by NASA to fly aboard the Orion spacecraft.

A new season of "Snoopy in Space" will also be released on Apple TV+ that explores the planets and what conditions are necessary to find life in the universe.

