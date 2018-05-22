Snake Found In Toilet, It Escaped Family That Wanted To Make It Into Wine Video shows the snake crawling out of an Asian-style toilet

A woman who stepped into her bathroom for a shower was shocked to see a creepy black snake popping its head out of the toilet. A video posted on Facebook by Shanghaiist shows the snake crawling out of an Asian-style toilet and eventually being taken out of the bathroom.The incident reportedly took place on May 17. Upon seeing the snake, the woman alerted her father.It was ultimately the woman's grandfather who came up with a way to remove the snake from the toilet, reports Shanghaiist . He first flooded the toilet with water to force the snake out. Once the snake was out, they discovered that it was a non-poisonous king ratsnake. It was about a meter long. The snake reportedly got into the house after it escaped from a neighbour's home two floors above. The neighbors had planned to make snake wine with the reptile. They had however left it in a plastic bag in their bathroom since they had guests over. The snake somehow managed to break free and landed up in the woman's bathroom.The reptile was eventually released in a forest... or so a police officer was told by the neighbours.Click for more trending news