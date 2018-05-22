Snake Found In Toilet, It Escaped Family That Wanted To Make It Into Wine

The incident reportedly took place on May 17. Upon seeing the snake, the woman alerted her father.
It was ultimately the woman's grandfather who came up with a way to remove the snake from the toilet, reports Shanghaiist. He first flooded the toilet with water to force the snake out. Once the snake was out, they discovered that it was a non-poisonous king ratsnake. It was about a meter long.
CommentsThe snake reportedly got into the house after it escaped from a neighbour's home two floors above. The neighbors had planned to make snake wine with the reptile. They had however left it in a plastic bag in their bathroom since they had guests over. The snake somehow managed to break free and landed up in the woman's bathroom.
The reptile was eventually released in a forest... or so a police officer was told by the neighbours.
