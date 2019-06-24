Smriti Irani's Monday Blues Explained With A 'Devil Wears Prada' GIF

Union Minister Smriti Irani is famous for her Instagram posts on Mondays

Offbeat | | Updated: June 24, 2019 17:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Smriti Irani's Monday Blues Explained With A 'Devil Wears Prada' GIF

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared an Instagram post on Monday blues.


Union Minister Smriti Irani is Insta-famous for her Monday posts. Ms Irani's Instagram history is proof enough of her dislike for the dreaded first working day of the week. So this morning, her fans and followers were expecting a usual Monday blues post - but it came a little later in the day.

Taking to Instagram late on Monday afternoon, Ms Irani shared a Monday blues post with a difference. She shared a GIF of an exasperated Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. Along with the GIF, she wrote: "When someone says 'Aaj aapne Monday blues ka insta nahi kiya ...' (when someone asks why you haven't shared a Monday blues post on Insta yet)"

Take a look at her hilarious post below:

Since being shared online just about half an hour ago, Ms Irani's post has collected over 4,000 'likes' and a ton of comments.

"You are awesome!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Such a fabulous insta handle you have mam!" said another.

In the past too, Ms Irani has often amused her Instagram family with hilarious Monday posts. Take a look at some of them below:

#When you're 'overjoyed' its Monday ????????????‍♀️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Which of these posts made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

smriti iranimonday bluesmeryl streep

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsViral AcharyaOnePlus TVJharkhandGoogle Chrome

................................ Advertisement ................................