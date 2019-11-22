Smriti Irani's #FlashbackFriday Pic Comes With A Funny Caption

A picture shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

Union Minister Smriti Irani dug out one of her old pictures for 'Flashback Friday', delighting her 7 lakh Instagram followers. This afternoon, Ms Irani took to the photo and video-sharing platform to post the photograph, which appears to be a few years old. The black and white pic shows Ms Irani, dressed in a shirt and trousers, smiling for the camera.

The 42-year-old, known for her sense of humour, had a hilarious caption to go with the picture.

"Carrot se kaddu ki kahani (from carrot to pumpkin)," wrote Ms Irani, adding a laughing face emoji at the end, along with the hashtag #FlashbackFriday.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

Smriti Irani's throwback picture collected over 20,000 'likes' within an hour. It also garnered a number of comments complimenting her.

"I remember this girl," wrote her friend and producer Ekta Kapoor.

"You've always been graceful and elegant," said one Instagram user, while another added "Always beautiful."

"Kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi," a third commenter quipped, alluding to Ms Irani's hit TV show.

Ms Irani often shares throwback pictures on Instagram. Last month, she had shared another old picture on Instagram - one which showed her in white and earned her hundreds of compliments.

