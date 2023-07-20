''Slippery Suspect'': Cop Catches Huge Snake Slithering In US Family's Bathroom

Police have not said what type of snake it was or how it got into the house.

People are scared of snakes as these reptiles have a notorious reputation for sliding into the trickiest of spots. In one such instance, a huge snake was spotted in the bathroom of a home in US' North Carolina.

According to a Facebook post from the Graham Police Department, officers responded to a call about trespassing, and discovered the ''slippery suspect''. They also posted a picture of an officer holding a long, black snake with an extendable trash grabber.

''Last night, officers responded to a home concerning a trespassing call. The caller was unsure how the trespasser had gotten inside and was surprised to discover the slippery suspect in the bathroom. Officers cleared the residence, and after a brief standoff, Sgt. Way made the apprehension. The suspect was removed and relocated without incident,'' Graham Police wrote.

See the picture here:

Police have not said what type of snake it was or how it got into the house.

Meanwhile, the comment section of the Facebook post is full of people appreciating the police officer's bravery. One user wrote, ''Wow! An outstanding guy! Thank you for what you do.''

Another commented, ''You're the man, Way!!! I would have quit my job immediately!!! A third said, ''HOLY MOLY! That one is HUGE! Shout out to the GPD! Thank you officer!''

A fourth added, ''Sgt Way, you Sir are a true hero! God bless you. I would have died on the spot!''

In a similar incident in Australia's Queensland, a man sitting on the toilet got the shock of his life when he spotted an enormous coastal carpet python lounging on the top of his shower. The reptile was seen resting on top of his shower screen, following which the scared man quickly called in local snake catchers from Hudson Snake Catching.