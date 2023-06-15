Australian Man Sitting On Toilet Spots Enormous Python Lounging Atop Shower

Carpet pythons are non-venomous, and only bite if they are harassed

A man in Australia's Queensland sitting on the toilet got the shock of his life when he spotted an enormous coastal carpet python lounging on the top of his shower. The reptile was seen resting on top of his shower screen, following which the scared man quickly called in local snake catchers from Hudson Snake Catching.

''Carpet Python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today. Thanks to Anthony Jackson for relocating this guy from a property in Oxenford'', Hudson Snake Catching wrote in a Facebook post.

In the pictures, the 6-foot python can be seen draping its body over the glass shower screen, knocking over toiletries with its coils.

See the pictures here:

Anthony Jackson from Hudson Snake Catching arrived at the scene within nine minutes of receiving the call, and it took him just 30 seconds to get the python down from its resting place.

“After I stopped having a laugh for a few minutes, I got the hook and took it down and then it was cranky …(because) I removed it from the heat lamp which is where it was finding comfort,” Mr Jackson told News.com.au.

“It tried to bite me. I'm thinking it was kind of a predator thing because it looked down and saw me as a food item,” he added.

Despite their large size, Mr. Jackson said pythons are curious but mostly harmless snakes if left alone. Carpet pythons are non-venomous, and only bite if they are harassed or provoked in any way. They can grow to lengths of up to 13 feet long and can be found everywhere in Australia except in Tasmania.

At this time of year, snakes in Australia are looking for safe places to rest over the winter months.

“It got into the roof and because there's always rodents it had a feed and then because of the cold, it found the heat lamp in the bathroom,'' Mr Jackson explained.