Siri 'Heckles' UK Defence Minister During Speech In Parliament. Watch

Offbeat | | Updated: July 04, 2018 09:34 IST
Gavin Williamson was interrupted by his iPhone as he delivered a speech in Parliament.

Netizens are laughing after iPhone's Siri "heckled" UK's Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson, as he delivered a speech at the House of Commons. A few hours ago, as Mr Williamson was addressing members of the Parliament on the fight against ISIS when iPhone's virtual assistant, Siri, was heard interrupting him. ""Hi Gavin, I found something on the web for: 'in Syria, democratic forces supported by..." Siri was heard saying as the MP paused and tried to figure out where the voice was coming from.

Siri's interruption prompted the Speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, to ask "what a very rum business that is."

Mr Williamson appeared momentarily discomfited before apologising for the interruption and adding "It is very rare that you're heckled by your own mobile phone."

You can watch the hilarious video below:

Mr Williamson later tweeted about the incident, saying that he must ask his 13-year-old daughter how to use his new iPhone

Twitter, meanwhile, has not stopped laughing since the incident happened:

This is not the first time that Siri has interrupted a UK politician. In April this year, Siri's voice was heard from the pocket of Transport Minister Jo Johnson as he appeared on BBC Question Time.

 

