Singer's Rendition Of 'O Piya' Goes Viral, Parineeti Chopra Reacts

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha's dreamy wedding continues to be the talk of the town. The duo got married on September 24, however, fans continue to gush over the couple's wedding festivities and other details. Recently, it was revealed that Ms Chopra sang a song titled "O Piya" for her husband which was played at her wedding in Udaipur. The song, which has both Hindi and Punjabi lyrics, was a surprise gift to the AAP leader and became an instant hit with social media users. Now, an artist shared a cover of the song, with it being sung from Mr Chadha's perspective. This caught the attention of the new bride who said that it was "fantastic".

Priyankit Jaiswal took to Instagram to share the video imagining the AAP politician's reply to Ms Chopra's version of the song. In the now-viral video, the singer is sitting on a chair and holding a guitar. Additionally, "Raghav's reply" flashes across the screen as he continues to sing the song in his melodious voice.

"Day 10 - To "Pari" A small gift from my side wishing the couple, a healthy, prosperous and a successful life ahead ! Congratulations guys @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88," he said in the caption.

Watch the video below:

The soulful rendition has received a lot of love from social media users. Since being shared six days ago, the post has amassed over eight lakh views and six thousand likes.

Actress Parineeti Chopra wrote in the comments section, "This is FANTASTIC! Thankyou!"

"Beautiful," said a second person.

"Mind blowing," added another user.

A fourth person remarked, "The lyrics are awesome, Ohh pari."

Many people also left heart emojis in the comments section.

The original song is written and composed by Gaurav Duta, along with Sunny M.R and Harjot Kaur. Sharing the video of the original song on Instagram, Mr Chadha wrote, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

