Singapore Navy Joins "Aura Farming" Trend With Boat Dance Tribute

A viral dance video that started on a simple wooden boat has now made its way to military-grade waves. Eleven-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha, who shot to overnight internet fame with his feel-good "boat dance", has now caught the attention of the Singapore Navy. In a playful tribute, the Republic of Singapore Navy recreated Rayyan's now-iconic moves aboard its MSRV Protector, posting the video on Instagram with a witty caption: "Harvesting some sea-riously good auras." The post, tagged with #DefendingOurEveryday, praised the coordination and camaraderie needed to keep naval operations running - all while keeping things lighthearted.

Dikha's original video, which features him casually dancing as the boat rocks underfoot, became a global sensation for its authenticity and charm. The boy's energetic performance has won over millions of hearts, with famous athletes like Travis Kelce and Alex Albon even imitating his dance steps.

Dikha has become the face of what the internet now calls "aura farming" - a term used to describe someone who exudes effortless charm and coolness. "Aura" refers to the vibe a person gives off, and to "farm" it is to cultivate that magnetic presence that draws admiration online.

The 11-year-old shot to fame after a video of him dancing on a speeding boat during the traditional Pacu Jalur festival went viral. A native of Kuantan Singingi in Riau province, Dikha has been dancing on boats since the age of nine. His father and uncle are Pacu Jalur athletes, and he picked up the moves through observation and practice.

"I came up with the dance myself," Dikha told the BBC, describing the viral moment as entirely spontaneous.

Since then, his life has changed dramatically. He's been named a cultural ambassador by the Governor of Riau, performed on national television with his mother, and even met Indonesia's Ministers of Culture and Tourism in Jakarta.

"Every time my friends see me, they say, 'you're viral'," he said. Despite the fame, Dikha says he hopes to become a police officer one day - and encourages others to take care of their health to achieve their dreams.

On Instagram, he has more than 21,000 followers.