Shocking Video Shows Tourists Running To Safety As Glacier Collapses

Tourists in Iceland were recently left running for safety when a large wave, triggered by a glacier collapse, came rushing their way. The incident occurred on Sunday while tourists were admiring the Breidamerkurjokull glacier in Vatnajokull National Park, Iceland, reports CNN. The incident was captured on camera by Stephan Mantler, a mountain guide and owner of tour company Hafjall.

The dramatic video was posted by Mr Mantler on Facebook and has been widely shared online. It shows about 10 people admiring the glacier when sections of it collapse and plunge into the water below - a natural process known as calving. The tourists are seen scrambling for higher ground as a giant wave, triggered by the collapse, comes rushing their way. According to ABC News, the tourists all managed to make it out safe, despite the icy, rocky terrain they had to traverse.

Since being shared online on Sunday, the video has collected over 1-lakh views and hundreds of shocked comments.

Mr Mantler told CNN that he pulled out his phone and started recording when he heard cracking from the far-off glacier. He made sure his own clients were safe and also kept an eye on the group of tourists seen in the video.

"I could see all of them start to move out of harm's way and their guides also ready to jump into action if necessary, so I kept recording but with a watchful eye on people's movements," he said.

According to Mr Mantler, calvings are "fairly frequent" at this time of the year, though this particular incident was much larger than usual and closer to the shore.

"In the end, most importantly, nobody got hurt or even wet."

