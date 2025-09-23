Shocking Video Shows Cruise Passenger Trapped In Water Slide Over Ocean

In a shocking moment, a cruise passenger was spotted stuck in a water slide, hanging precariously over the ocean, the New York Post reported. The viral video shows the passenger wiggling inside the transparent tube above the waves.

The 13-second video, which was originally posted on TikTok by @kaylamierzejewski on September 19, gained huge traction, with around seven million views and 238,000 likes. It was later shared on other social media platforms, including X.

Watch the video here:

Mantrap over Ocean…



Horror at sea:



Shocking video shows cruise passenger trapped inside water slide over roaring ocean… pic.twitter.com/a8HQvKeLEr — ((🆆3⃣🅱🆂🜃🅶3⃣)) 🇮🇱 Prove Me Wrong 🇮🇱 (@w3bsag3) September 23, 2025

Also Read | Scientists Consider Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Prevent Moon Impact

In the video, the passenger can be seen attempting to get down the slide. Their arms were fully extended, and they were moving the body forward. Another passenger saw the incident, who was heard saying in the video: "Oh my God, she's literally stuck."

The video doesn't mention the exact date and place of the incident; however, a report by People noted that the vessel closely resembled Norwegian Cruise Line's Bliss, which reportedly has a double-looped water slide called Ocean Loops.

As per a cruise tracking site Cruisemapper, Bliss was sailing a seven-day round-trip Alaskan cruise off the coast of Victoria, British Columbia, on September 19.

Also Read | Conjoined Twins Open Up About Love, Life And Intimacy After One Sister's Marriage

However, what exactly happened to the woman, whether or not she was able to scoot her way to safety, is unclear. These slides reportedly have an emergency escape hatch for trapped passengers.

The video left social media users anxious and concerned. As quoted in the NYPost, one user wrote, "Anyone else having a panic attack watching this?" Another commented, "Stuck in a waterslide over actual ocean water would send me into a psychosis."

"TikTok has definitely taught me to NEVER get in a cruise water slide," a third wrote.