Shocking Footage Shows One Alligator Trying To Swallow Another

The big alligator can be seen trying to swallow the smaller one.

A video showing an alligator attempting to swallow another one went viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions.

Wildlife enthusiast Mike Holston shared the video on Instagram, captioning it "Bigger Alligator eating a smaller alligator."

The footage captures an alligator in a marshland, gripping another alligator in its jaws and forcefully slamming it onto the ground.

Within a day of its upload, the video amassed over 2.9 million views, prompting various reactions from Instagram users.

One user questioned the behaviour, asking, "Why do they eat their own?" Another speculated that the aggressive behavior was for display, suggesting, "The slam was for show. He knew that he was being recorded."

A third user likened the scene to the fictional character Dr Hannibal Lecter, commenting, "Hannibal Allectergator."

Meanwhile, another user remarked on the unpredictability of wildlife, stating, "The wild is a crazy place."



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states that alligators are opportunistic feeders, eating various prey ranging from insects to small mammals. This includes instances of cannibalism.