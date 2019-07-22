Shark Jumps Out Of Water, Snatches Fish From Line In Hair-Raising Video

A shark jumped out of water to steal a fish off a line in Cape Cod.

A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, USA, had a close encounter with a great white shark. Too close for comfort, as some are calling it. A video that has gone viral online shows the group fishing on a boat when the shark leaps out of water to snatch a fish they had caught.

According to The Guardian, Doug Nelson, who filmed the video, said that the shark gave them a "pretty good scare."

Mr Nelson's son, Jack, can be seen on the video recoiling as the shark jumps out of water.

The video was posted on Twitter by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, an organisation that works on great white shark research and conservation.

Incredible footage today from Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA fishing aboard the Columbia out of Rock Harbor in Orleans. @MA_Sharkspic.twitter.com/rK3yk5j6SG — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 20, 2019

Since being shared online on Sunday, the video has collected over 78,000 views - and counting. It has also received dozens of shocked comments.

I think we're gonna need a bigger boat. — Patrick Laverty (@plaverty24) July 20, 2019

Who wants to go fishing or who wants to be fished ???? — Angel Michel Alcazar (@AaAngelalcazar) July 21, 2019

According to National Geographic, great white sharks are responsible for one-third to one-half of all shark attacks on humans worldwide. Most of these attacks are not fatal.

